    Military Freefall B-roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Wallace 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. reconnaissance Marines with Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare and jump from an MV-22B Osprey during freefall training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2022. The Marines conducted jump rehearsals and refresher training for upcoming freefall jumps. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 02:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849097
    VIRIN: 220630-M-BL979-1001
    Filename: DOD_109087643
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Freefall B-roll, by LCpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MV-22B Osprey

    TAGS

    reconnaissance
    31st MEU
    Parachute ops
    MV-22B Osprey

