U.S. reconnaissance Marines with Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare and jump from an MV-22B Osprey during freefall training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2022. The Marines conducted jump rehearsals and refresher training for upcoming freefall jumps. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2022 02:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849097
|VIRIN:
|220630-M-BL979-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087643
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Freefall B-roll, by LCpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MV-22B Osprey
LEAVE A COMMENT