    3rd MLG Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, the outgoing commanding general for 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hands off the colors to Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley, the oncoming commanding general for 3rd MLG, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849096
    VIRIN: 220624-M-PM375-002
    Filename: DOD_109087634
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLG Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commanding General
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Change of Command
    3RD MLG

