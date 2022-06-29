Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basketball tournament - RIMPAC 2022

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elisha Smith 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220629-N-MR124-2001 PEARL HARBOR (June 29, 2022) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) compete with Sailors from Royal Australian Navy landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra (L02) during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 basketball tournament. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elisha Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 23:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849088
    VIRIN: 220629-N-MR124-2001
    Filename: DOD_109087490
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Basketball tournament - RIMPAC 2022, by PO3 Elisha Smith

    Basketball
    tournament
    partnerships
    Hawaii
    RIMPAC2022

