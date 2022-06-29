220629-N-MR124-2001 PEARL HARBOR (June 29, 2022) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) compete with Sailors from Royal Australian Navy landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra (L02) during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 basketball tournament. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elisha Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 23:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849088
|VIRIN:
|220629-N-MR124-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087490
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basketball tournament - RIMPAC 2022, by PO3 Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT