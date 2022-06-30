Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll 22nd AS performs MSTT Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron transported over 63,000 pounds of warfighting support equipment and military personnel from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on a C-5M Super Galaxy June 26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849087
    VIRIN: 220630-F-DU706-001
    Filename: DOD_109087482
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll 22nd AS performs MSTT Mission, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Pilot
    C-5M
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    AF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT