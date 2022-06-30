B-roll 22nd AS performs MSTT Mission

U.S. Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron transported over 63,000 pounds of warfighting support equipment and military personnel from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on a C-5M Super Galaxy June 26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 20:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849087
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087482
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
