    West Point Cadets Visit Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    United States Military Academy West Point Cadets Nolan T. Michels and Christian D. Bobo speaks about their Cadet Troop Leader Training (CTLT) on 12 June to July 3 at Fort Riley, Kan. CTLT provides first and second class cadets with a realistic leadership environment to observe newly assigned second lieutenants performing duties in the active Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 19:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849080
    VIRIN: 220624-A-ZL723-004
    Filename: DOD_109087385
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, West Point Cadets Visit Fort Riley, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    West Point
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Cadet Troop Leader Training

