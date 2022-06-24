United States Military Academy West Point Cadets Nolan T. Michels and Christian D. Bobo speaks about their Cadet Troop Leader Training (CTLT) on 12 June to July 3 at Fort Riley, Kan. CTLT provides first and second class cadets with a realistic leadership environment to observe newly assigned second lieutenants performing duties in the active Army.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 19:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849080
|VIRIN:
|220624-A-ZL723-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109087385
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
This work, West Point Cadets Visit Fort Riley, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
