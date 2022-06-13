Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise 2022

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 842nd Signal Company supported the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, also known as QLLEX in Camp Blanding, FL., on June 13, 2022. The soldiers provided remote signal support to the 373rd Quartermaster Battalion. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Tarako Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849067
    VIRIN: 220628-A-CN213-0001
    Filename: DOD_109087232
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 

    TAGS

    QLLEX

