U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 842nd Signal Company supported the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, also known as QLLEX in Camp Blanding, FL., on June 13, 2022. The soldiers provided remote signal support to the 373rd Quartermaster Battalion. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 17:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849067
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-CN213-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087232
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT