U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, incoming 355th Wing commander, assumed command of the 355th Wing from Col Joseph Turnham, outgoing 355th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 30, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849066
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-CL785-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109087231
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 355th Wing Change of Command Ceremony, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
