    355th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, incoming 355th Wing commander, assumed command of the 355th Wing from Col Joseph Turnham, outgoing 355th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 30, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849066
    VIRIN: 220630-F-CL785-002
    Filename: DOD_109087231
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing Change of Command Ceremony, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    change of command
    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB
    355th Wing
    355th WG
    355 WG COC

