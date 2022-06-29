Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: PTSD Awareness (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    June is National Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, aimed to inform the public about PTSD as well as provide recent treatments and resources regarding it. PTSD is an anxiety disorder that can develop in individuals that have seen or lived through an event or threat of serious harm or death. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 17:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 849064
    VIRIN: 220629-M-BF398-783
    Filename: DOD_109087210
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: PTSD Awareness (AFN Version), by Cpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Awareness
    PTSD
    USMCNews

