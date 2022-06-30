Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Pfc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, undergo M109A7 Paladin qualifications, June 14-16, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The Soldiers conducted Table 12 Paladin Gunnery where crews were evaluated to observe their technical, tactical and medical capabilities while practicing shooting, moving, and communicating. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849054
    VIRIN: 220630-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_109087131
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M109A6 (Paladin) howitzer
    1st Infantry Division
    1st ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT