Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, undergo M109A7 Paladin qualifications, June 14-16, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The Soldiers conducted Table 12 Paladin Gunnery where crews were evaluated to observe their technical, tactical and medical capabilities while practicing shooting, moving, and communicating. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849054
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-RE854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087131
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
