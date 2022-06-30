Construction work continues on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center June 30, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849049
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-GI410-846
|Filename:
|DOD_109087032
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction work continues on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center June 30, 2022., by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
