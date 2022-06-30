Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman assumed command of the 57th Wing from Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley during a change of command ceremony, June 30th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 16:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849048
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-LD225-330
|Filename:
|DOD_109087009
|Length:
|00:35:29
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 57th Wing Change of Command 2022, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
57th Wing welcomes new commander
