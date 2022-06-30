Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th Wing Change of Command 2022

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman assumed command of the 57th Wing from Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley during a change of command ceremony, June 30th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 16:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849048
    VIRIN: 220630-F-LD225-330
    Filename: DOD_109087009
    Length: 00:35:29
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 57th Wing Change of Command 2022, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    57th Wing welcomes new commander

    ACC
    Nellis
    57ABW

