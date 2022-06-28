Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Independence Day

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Happy Independence Day!

    We hope all of our wingmen, family, and friends enjoy celebrating Independence Day whether home or abroad!

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849047
    VIRIN: 220629-F-JA727-0001
    Filename: DOD_109086999
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    This work, Happy Independence Day, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    july
    independence
    4
    fourth

