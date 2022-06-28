Happy Independence Day!
We hope all of our wingmen, family, and friends enjoy celebrating Independence Day whether home or abroad!
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849047
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-JA727-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109086999
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Independence Day, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT