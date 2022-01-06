NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Presents Letters of Commendation to Reyes, Roldan, Aguilar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Oestericher presented Letters of Commendation, June 1 in San Diego, to Yeoman First Class Thomas N. Reyes, Builder Second Class Seanroland G. Roldan, and Yeoman Third Class Justine L. Aguilar.



Reyes was recognized for his outstanding performance of duty resulting in his selection as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Senior Sailor of the Quarter, Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022. He was chosen from amongst his peers as the individual who most clearly and consistently exhibited the exemplary qualities of a true professional. During this period, Reyes consistently demonstrated total commitment and dependability, and also performed brilliantly as the Staff Leading Petty Officer and the Command Pay and Personnel Administrator. He masterfully processed 30 gains/transfers, 84 military awards, 20 civilian awards, 20 FITREPs/EVALs, 6 reenlistments, 100 pieces of routine correspondence, 1,000 commanding officer's personal correspondence while managing the executive staff's arduous schedule and providing sage administrative guidance to 28 UICs across 17 locations. As the NFAAS Coordinator, Reyes successfully led the efforts of mustering personnel in four exercises and one real event, ensured 100 percent military verification and increased civilian workforce verification by 43 percent. Additionally, Reyes expertly spearheaded NAVFAC Southwest's transition to eNavFit which enabled easy evaluation and fitness report submission to Navy Personnel Command.



Roldan was recognized for outstanding performance of duty resulting in his selection as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022. Roldan chosen from amongst his peers as the individual who most clearly and consistently exhibited the exemplary qualities of a true professional. During this period, he demonstrated total commitment and outstanding enthusiasm. In addition, Roldan performed brilliantly as Lead Builder for the Naval Base Point Loma Self-Help branch. He provided expert oversight and maintained high quality control and safety standards for three projects. His efforts were essential in supporting mission success at Naval Base Point Loma Public Works this quarter. Roldan’s efforts ensured projects were executed with the utmost quality and zero safety mishaps.



Aguilar was recognized for outstanding performance of duty resulting in her selection as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022. Aguilar was chosen from among your peers as the individual who most clearly and consistently exhibited the exemplary qualities of a true professional. During this period, Aguilar demonstrated total commitment and dependability, and consistently performed brilliantly as the Executive Secretary. Aguilar masterfully managed the arduous schedule of the commanding officer and executive officer and skillfully drafted, prepared, reviewed, and mailed 1,000 pieces of the commanding officer's personal correspondence while successfully processing 84 military and civilian awards, 30 evaluations/fitness reports and 4 plans of the month. Aguilar ensured 100 percent contact for Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society which resulted in an increase of participation by Sailors and Seabees in the Metro area.