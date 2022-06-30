III Armored Corps - Fort Hood- Lethality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT HOOD, Texas - The III Armored Corps and its subordinate units are prepared to rapidly deploy and conduct the full range of military operations to seize, retain and exploit the initiative, in order to deter or defeat any adversary. The Corps is prepared to exercise mission command and maintain its lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Alegria, Spc. Anthony Sanchez, Spc. Khalan Moore, Sgt. Logan Ludwig)