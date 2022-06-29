This video highlights Independence Day and the contributions of the U.S. Armed Forces towards the freedom embraced by American citizens. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849022
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109086602
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy birthday, America!, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT