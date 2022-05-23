Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome To Wright-Patt Teenager Edition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Darius Parker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This animation video was created using Adobe After Effects, Adobe Character Animator, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat, Microsoft word. It is intended for education and training purposes to inform incoming dependents about Wright-Patterson and the local area by the 88 ABW Public Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849020
    VIRIN: 220523-F-JK487-1001
    PIN: 24004
    Filename: DOD_109086575
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson
    youth
    youth programs
    Wright-Patt
    Newcomers
    teenage programs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT