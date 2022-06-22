Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transmission for the Mission: Edwards AFB's 412th Range Squadron uses telemetry sites for rapid data acquisition

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    With the installation of a new antenna at the 5790 Telemetry Site at Edwards Air Force Base, we give a closer look on how telemetry sites relay data from aircraft and how it's being used for the mission.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 13:00
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220622-F-SU785-1001
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    This work, Transmission for the Mission: Edwards AFB's 412th Range Squadron uses telemetry sites for rapid data acquisition, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    data
    transmission
    telemetry
    mission control
    mission essential
    telemetry sites

