    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — Col. Dean Martin, 189th Airlift Wing commander, talks about the recent announcement of the Arkansas Air National Guard receiving four C-130J cargo aircraft and what that means for the wing.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849016
    VIRIN: 220629-Z-NY349-0001
    Filename: DOD_109086471
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J announcement, by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C-130J
    189th Airlift Wing
    189 AW

