C-130J announcement

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — Col. Dean Martin, 189th Airlift Wing commander, talks about the recent announcement of the Arkansas Air National Guard receiving four C-130J cargo aircraft and what that means for the wing.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 12:17
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
