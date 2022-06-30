In this week’s look around the Air Force, the Agile Combat employment concept is operationalized and will rely on multi-capable Airmen, the U.S. Air Force pays tribute to three Baltic nations, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations, and an Air Force legend is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848997
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-HA846-937
|Filename:
|DOD_109086248
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: ACE and Multi-Capable Airmen, Baltic Tribute, Legend Laid to Rest, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT