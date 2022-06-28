Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Month Candlelight Vigil

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers and Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership and members of the Goodfellow community came together for the installation’s final Pride Month event, a candlelight vigil. It provided an opportunity to raise awareness on the challenges and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community within the military.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 10:49
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Pride Month

