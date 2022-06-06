video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848984" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Christyl Springs, Gold Bar diversity recruiter shares how the Gold Bar Recruiting Program aims to inspire, engage and recruit talented and diverse men and women into the Department of the Air Force June 6, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors over the Wasatch Air and Space show June 25-26, 2022.