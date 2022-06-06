U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Christyl Springs, Gold Bar diversity recruiter shares how the Gold Bar Recruiting Program aims to inspire, engage and recruit talented and diverse men and women into the Department of the Air Force June 6, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors over the Wasatch Air and Space show June 25-26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848984
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-F3230-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109086169
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
