    Gold Bar Diversity Recruiter

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Carroll, Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger and Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Christyl Springs, Gold Bar diversity recruiter shares how the Gold Bar Recruiting Program aims to inspire, engage and recruit talented and diverse men and women into the Department of the Air Force June 6, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors over the Wasatch Air and Space show June 25-26, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848984
    VIRIN: 220606-F-F3230-001
    Filename: DOD_109086169
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Hill AFB
    recruitment
    AFPAA
    commissioned officers
    AF75
    Gold Bar recruiter

