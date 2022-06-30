NATO strengthens its defence structure (int)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO is further strengthening its defences to better respond to the most serious security crisis we are facing in decades. Find out more.

Synopsis



At the NATO Summit in Madrid, Leaders agreed new measures to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence, in light of the most serious security crisis we are facing in decades.

As part of the biggest overhaul of NATO’s collective defence and deterrence since the Cold War, NATO will boost its high-readiness forces to more than 300,000 troops. NATO battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance will be strengthened, enhancing them up to brigade level. Under the new plans, the Alliance will also set up more pre-positioned equipment and weapons stockpiles, as well as more forward-deployed capabilities, including air defence, and strengthened command and control. Finally, NATO will have pre-assigned forces to defend specific Allies, allowing for a much faster reinforcement in case of crisis.

Transcript



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



NATO IS STRENGTHENING

ITS DEFENCES WITH NEW MEASURES



TO BETTER PROTECT ALLIED CITIZENS



#1

STRONGER

MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUPS

UP TO BRIGADE LEVEL



#2

MORE THAN 300,000 TROOPS

AT HIGH LEVEL OF READINESS



ON LAND

AT SEA

AND IN THE SKIES



#3

PRE-POSITIONED STOCKS OF

WEAPONS AND EQUIPMENT



BOOSTING NATO’S ABILITY

TO RESPOND TO ANY THREAT

AT VERY SHORT NOTICE



-END-

Music

Bigger Ideas by Enrico Cacace

