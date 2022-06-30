NATO strengthens its defence structure (int)

NATO is further strengthening its defences to better respond to the most serious security crisis we are facing in decades. Find out more.
Synopsis
At the NATO Summit in Madrid, Leaders agreed new measures to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence, in light of the most serious security crisis we are facing in decades.
As part of the biggest overhaul of NATO’s collective defence and deterrence since the Cold War, NATO will boost its high-readiness forces to more than 300,000 troops. NATO battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance will be strengthened, enhancing them up to brigade level. Under the new plans, the Alliance will also set up more pre-positioned equipment and weapons stockpiles, as well as more forward-deployed capabilities, including air defence, and strengthened command and control. Finally, NATO will have pre-assigned forces to defend specific Allies, allowing for a much faster reinforcement in case of crisis.
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
NATO IS STRENGTHENING
ITS DEFENCES WITH NEW MEASURES
TO BETTER PROTECT ALLIED CITIZENS
#1
STRONGER
MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUPS
UP TO BRIGADE LEVEL
#2
MORE THAN 300,000 TROOPS
AT HIGH LEVEL OF READINESS
ON LAND
AT SEA
AND IN THE SKIES
#3
PRE-POSITIONED STOCKS OF
WEAPONS AND EQUIPMENT
BOOSTING NATO’S ABILITY
TO RESPOND TO ANY THREAT
AT VERY SHORT NOTICE
