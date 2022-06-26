Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2022 Compilation Video for June 26, 2022

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Payton Wehr 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Compilation Video for June 26, 2022, African Lion 222. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Raya Feltner) (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Payton Wehr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848963
    VIRIN: 220626-Z-ST689-1004
    Filename: DOD_109085934
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2022 Compilation Video for June 26, 2022, by SPC Payton Wehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    USArmyAfrica
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    SETAF-AF
    AfricanLionEx
    112MPAD

