Compilation Video for June 26, 2022, African Lion 222. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Raya Feltner) (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Payton Wehr)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848963
|VIRIN:
|220626-Z-ST689-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109085934
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, African Lion 2022 Compilation Video for June 26, 2022, by SPC Payton Wehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
