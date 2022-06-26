Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus musical group, Free Groove, performs a sound check African Lion 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bridget Vian 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus musical group, Free Groove, performs a sound check and concert set in Agadir, Morocco, June 26, 2022, during African Lion 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Bridget Vian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848962
    VIRIN: 220626-Z-EI527-1001
    Filename: DOD_109085925
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus musical group, Free Groove, performs a sound check African Lion 22, by SSG Bridget Vian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    USArmyAfrica
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    SETAF-AF
    African Lion
    AfricanLionEx
    112MPAD
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus
    Free Groove

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT