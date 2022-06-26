U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus musical group, Free Groove, performs a sound check African Lion 22

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus musical group, Free Groove, performs a sound check and concert set in Agadir, Morocco, June 26, 2022, during African Lion 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Bridget Vian)
