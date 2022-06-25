Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 22 takes multinational team to the soccer field

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    African Lion 22 participants across services and nations compete in a multinational soccer tournament as part of a camaraderie building event at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, June 25, 2022. African Lion 22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 09:01
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    Football
    Soccer
    AfricanLion
    USArmyAfrica
    StrongerTogether
    weeklyvideos
    StrongAfrica
    SETAF-AF
    AfricanLionEx
    112MPAD

