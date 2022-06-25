African Lion 22 takes multinational team to the soccer field

African Lion 22 participants across services and nations compete in a multinational soccer tournament as part of a camaraderie building event at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, June 25, 2022. African Lion 22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848958
|VIRIN:
|220625-Z-PV458-0000
|Filename:
|DOD_109085920
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
