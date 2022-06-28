CBRNE Demo Compilation Video African Lion 22

African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Payton Wehr)
|06.28.2022
|06.30.2022 08:56
|Package
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
