"...without you, Harry S. Truman is simply an impressive site which sits idle."
As we close out this month of the #NavyCarrierCentennial taking a look at the legacy of both USS Harry S. Truman, and its namesake, President Harry S. Truman, take a few minutes to listen to the words of our commanding officer, Capt. Gavin Duff, who above all else, knows the true strength of any carrier is its crew.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 08:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848953
|VIRIN:
|220630-N-RQ450-887
|Filename:
|DOD_109085880
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Harry S. Truman: Navy Carrier Centennial Closing, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
