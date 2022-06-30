USS Harry S. Truman: Navy Carrier Centennial Closing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848953" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"...without you, Harry S. Truman is simply an impressive site which sits idle."



As we close out this month of the #NavyCarrierCentennial taking a look at the legacy of both USS Harry S. Truman, and its namesake, President Harry S. Truman, take a few minutes to listen to the words of our commanding officer, Capt. Gavin Duff, who above all else, knows the true strength of any carrier is its crew.