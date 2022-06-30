Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman: Navy Carrier Centennial Closing

    AT SEA

    06.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton 

    USS Harry S Truman

    "...without you, Harry S. Truman is simply an impressive site which sits idle."

    As we close out this month of the #NavyCarrierCentennial taking a look at the legacy of both USS Harry S. Truman, and its namesake, President Harry S. Truman, take a few minutes to listen to the words of our commanding officer, Capt. Gavin Duff, who above all else, knows the true strength of any carrier is its crew.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 08:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848953
    VIRIN: 220630-N-RQ450-887
    Filename: DOD_109085880
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: AT SEA

