    Utah National Guard ships AH-64D Apaches to Morocco for African Lion 22

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Utah National Guard and the Utah Air National Guard load four AH-64D Apache helicopters onboard a C-5 Galaxy, to be transported to Morocco in support of African Lion 22, a U.S. Africa Command annual exercise on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 08:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848950
    VIRIN: 220616-Z-CO660-1466
    Filename: DOD_109085849
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard ships AH-64D Apaches to Morocco for African Lion 22, by SSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C5
    Apache
    UTANG
    UTNG
    African Lion 22
    AL22

