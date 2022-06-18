The 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Utah National Guard and the Utah Air National Guard load four AH-64D Apache helicopters onboard a C-5 Galaxy, to be transported to Morocco in support of African Lion 22, a U.S. Africa Command annual exercise on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 08:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848950
|VIRIN:
|220616-Z-CO660-1466
|Filename:
|DOD_109085849
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Utah National Guard ships AH-64D Apaches to Morocco for African Lion 22, by SSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT