SFC Michael Blue interviews about Free Groove in Agadir, Morocco

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Blue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus musician, interviews about the U.S. Army’s premiere jazz ensemble in Europe and Africa, Free Groove, in Agadir, Morocco, June 26, 2022, during African Lion 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Payton Wehr)
06.26.2022
06.30.2022
Interviews
AGADIR, MA
