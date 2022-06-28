Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Tour

    MOROCCO

    06.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Payton Wehr 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) docks during a port visit for distinguished visitors of African Lion 2022 to Agadir, Morocco, June 28, 2022. AL22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, combined annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner-nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Payton Wehr)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848933
    VIRIN: 220629-Z-ST689-1002
    Filename: DOD_109085748
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Tour, by SPC Payton Wehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Porter (DDG 78)
    USNavy
    USS Porter on Deployment
    AFAF
    StrongAfrica

