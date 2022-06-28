The guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) docks during a port visit for distinguished visitors of African Lion 2022 to Agadir, Morocco, June 28, 2022. AL22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, combined annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner-nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Payton Wehr)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 07:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848933
|VIRIN:
|220629-Z-ST689-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109085748
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Porter Tour, by SPC Payton Wehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT