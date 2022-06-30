AFN Souda Bay went around base asking Team Souda Sailors what they're doing to celebrate the Fourth of July.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 07:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848928
|VIRIN:
|220630-N-EG592-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109085739
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Souda Bay July 4th Man On the Street 2022, by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT