Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Souda Bay July 4th Man On the Street 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    06.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    AFN Souda Bay

    AFN Souda Bay went around base asking Team Souda Sailors what they're doing to celebrate the Fourth of July.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 07:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848928
    VIRIN: 220630-N-EG592-1001
    Filename: DOD_109085739
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Souda Bay July 4th Man On the Street 2022, by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT