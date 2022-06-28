Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducted gas
chamber training at Camp Fuji to build confidence in their protective masks.
ArmyReadiness #SoldierReadiness #35thCSSB
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 07:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848924
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109085709
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th CSSB Gas Chamber Training, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT