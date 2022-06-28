Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th CSSB Gas Chamber Training

    FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.28.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducted gas
    chamber training at Camp Fuji to build confidence in their protective masks.

    ArmyReadiness #SoldierReadiness #35thCSSB

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 07:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848924
    VIRIN: 220628-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109085709
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 

    This work, 35th CSSB Gas Chamber Training, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th CSSB
    Camp Zama
    Gas Chamber
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan

