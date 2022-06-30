Yokota Pride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pride doesn't end just because June does!



We are the best USAF by leveraging the diverse backgrounds & strengths of each member of our total force. We are committed to making the Air Force a place where all can reach their full potential.