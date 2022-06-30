Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Pride

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Pride doesn't end just because June does!

    We are the best USAF by leveraging the diverse backgrounds & strengths of each member of our total force. We are committed to making the Air Force a place where all can reach their full potential.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 02:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848880
    VIRIN: 220630-F-KS661-916
    Filename: DOD_109085267
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    This work, Yokota Pride, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

