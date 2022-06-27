Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF Lunch

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    ROKAF and U.S. air force members stationed at Kunsan air base, South Korea, come together to prepare and eat lunch. This event is the first of many ROKAF and U.S. Air force immersions. (Video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 01:11
