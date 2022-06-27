ROKAF and U.S. air force members stationed at Kunsan air base, South Korea, come together to prepare and eat lunch. This event is the first of many ROKAF and U.S. Air force immersions. (Video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 01:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848879
|VIRIN:
|220627-A-TO062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109085210
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKAF Lunch, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT