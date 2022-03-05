220503-N-TU805-0700
CFAS and USO Nimitz celebrate the Japanese holiday "Kid's Day" at USO Nimitz in Sasebo, Japan.
(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Freeman)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 22:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848872
|VIRIN:
|220503-N-TU805-0700
|Filename:
|DOD_109085021
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220503-SAS-PACUP-USO KIDS DAY-MC3 JOHN FREEMAN, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT