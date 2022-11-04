Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220411-SAS-PACUP-SQUAT COMPETITION-MC3 JOHN FREEMAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    220411-N-TU805-0001
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo opens up at new fire station in Sasebo, Japan.
    (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Freeman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 22:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848867
    VIRIN: 220411-N-TU805-0001
    Filename: DOD_109085016
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220411-SAS-PACUP-SQUAT COMPETITION-MC3 JOHN FREEMAN, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Squats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT