8th Medical Group Announcement

The U.S. Air Force 8th Medical Group is anticipating increased wait times for primary medical care and sick call appointments at Kunsan Air Base from July 7, 2022 to Aug. 19, 2022. For Cough, Cold, Allergies, Constipation, Diarrhea or Itchy Skin patients can still report to the Pharmacy Window for prescriptions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Otte)