The U.S. Air Force 8th Medical Group is anticipating increased wait times for primary medical care and sick call appointments at Kunsan Air Base from July 7, 2022 to Aug. 19, 2022. For Cough, Cold, Allergies, Constipation, Diarrhea or Itchy Skin patients can still report to the Pharmacy Window for prescriptions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 21:40
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|848860
|VIRIN:
|220627-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109084888
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Medical Group Announcement, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
