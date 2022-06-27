Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Medical Group Announcement

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    The U.S. Air Force 8th Medical Group is anticipating increased wait times for primary medical care and sick call appointments at Kunsan Air Base from July 7, 2022 to Aug. 19, 2022. For Cough, Cold, Allergies, Constipation, Diarrhea or Itchy Skin patients can still report to the Pharmacy Window for prescriptions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 21:40
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 848860
    VIRIN: 220627-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109084888
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Medical
    AFN
    medicine
    delays
    Kunsan AB

