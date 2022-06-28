Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW commander speaks at "S.H.E. Can" STEAM aviation camp graduation

    SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, served as the keynote speaker during a graduation ceremony for the “S.H.E. Can” STEAM Aviation Camp at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Arkansas, June 28, 2022. Joined by a crew comprised mostly of female Airmen, Ochoa piloted a C-130J Super Hercules to Northwest Arkansas National Airport, where campers were able to meet with the flight crew and tour the aircraft prior to their graduation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 17:51
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SPRINGDALE, AR, US 

