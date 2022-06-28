19th AW commander speaks at "S.H.E. Can" STEAM aviation camp graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, served as the keynote speaker during a graduation ceremony for the “S.H.E. Can” STEAM Aviation Camp at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Arkansas, June 28, 2022. Joined by a crew comprised mostly of female Airmen, Ochoa piloted a C-130J Super Hercules to Northwest Arkansas National Airport, where campers were able to meet with the flight crew and tour the aircraft prior to their graduation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Isabell Nutt)