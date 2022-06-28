Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, served as the keynote speaker during a graduation ceremony for the “S.H.E. Can” STEAM Aviation Camp at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Arkansas, June 28, 2022. Joined by a crew comprised mostly of female Airmen, Ochoa piloted a C-130J Super Hercules to Northwest Arkansas National Airport, where campers were able to meet with the flight crew and tour the aircraft prior to their graduation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 17:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848850
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109084524
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SPRINGDALE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th AW commander speaks at "S.H.E. Can" STEAM aviation camp graduation, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
