Crew members from Coast Guard Station Boston get underway to ferry a film crew to Boston Light and conduct local patrols and boardings. Station Boston's crew consisted of Boatswains Mates, Electricians Mates, and Machinery Technicians. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848842
|VIRIN:
|220627-G-IY621-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109084108
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Underway with U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
