    Underway with U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Crew members from Coast Guard Station Boston get underway to ferry a film crew to Boston Light and conduct local patrols and boardings. Station Boston's crew consisted of Boatswains Mates, Electricians Mates, and Machinery Technicians. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848842
    VIRIN: 220627-G-IY621-004
    Filename: DOD_109084108
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    This work, Underway with U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    New England
    Newport
    D1
    Northeast
    First District

