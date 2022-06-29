COMACC: A Legacy - "The Tenth"

Retired General Mike Hostage III, commander Air Combat Command 2011-2014, talks about his time as the tenth commander of ACC and what was most important to him during his tenure. This video is the tenth installment of COMACC: A Legacy, which is a series to highlight the command time of each previous commander leading up to ACC’s 30th birthday.
