Family portrait of NATO Secretary General and Heads of State and Government of Indo-Pacific Partners at the NATO Summit in Madrid

Family portrait of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with Heads of State and Government of Indo-Pacific Partners, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and President of the Republic of Korea Suk Yeol Yoon, at the NATO Summit in Madrid on 29 June 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 11:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848800
|VIRIN:
|220629-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109083444
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT