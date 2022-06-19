Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conquering Fears | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Savannah Pratte of 3rd Regiment conquers her fear of heights as she faces the 64-foot rappel tower during Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Ky., June 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Julia Galli)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 11:16
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Confidence Course
    Army ROTC
    Rappel Tower
    CST2022

