Cadet Savannah Pratte of 3rd Regiment conquers her fear of heights as she faces the 64-foot rappel tower during Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Ky., June 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Julia Galli)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848794
|VIRIN:
|220619-O-MN346-317
|Filename:
|DOD_109083413
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conquering Fears | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT