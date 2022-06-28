Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Music For All Summer Symposium 2022

    MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Connor M. Hazelrigg, trumpet musician, a native of Fresno, Cali. with Marine Corps Force Reserve Band based in New Orleans, La., reflects on his time participating with students at the Music for All Summer Symposium 2022 at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., on June 28, 2022. Marine Corps Recruiting Command is a partner with Music For All and uses events like the summer symposium to connect with music directors and musicians through a mutual appreciation of music. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 12:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848786
    VIRIN: 220628-M-YI614-1001
    Filename: DOD_109083290
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MUNCIE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US

    This work, Music For All Summer Symposium 2022, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

