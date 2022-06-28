video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Connor M. Hazelrigg, trumpet musician, a native of Fresno, Cali. with Marine Corps Force Reserve Band based in New Orleans, La., reflects on his time participating with students at the Music for All Summer Symposium 2022 at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., on June 28, 2022. Marine Corps Recruiting Command is a partner with Music For All and uses events like the summer symposium to connect with music directors and musicians through a mutual appreciation of music. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)