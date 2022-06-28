U.S. Marine Connor M. Hazelrigg, trumpet musician, a native of Fresno, Cali. with Marine Corps Force Reserve Band based in New Orleans, La., reflects on his time participating with students at the Music for All Summer Symposium 2022 at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., on June 28, 2022. Marine Corps Recruiting Command is a partner with Music For All and uses events like the summer symposium to connect with music directors and musicians through a mutual appreciation of music. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 12:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848786
|VIRIN:
|220628-M-YI614-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109083290
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MUNCIE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Music For All Summer Symposium 2022, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MFA
Marines
Recruiting
MCRC
Music for All
Summer Symposium
