    Video: Air Force's top cop delivers top award to 910th's Defenders

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Gruber 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins, director of security forces, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, visited the 910th Security Forces Squadron to present a trophy commemorating the unit being named the security forces outstanding Air Reserve component of the year for 2021, June 4, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 09:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 848777
    VIRIN: 220604-F-XK678-026
    Filename: DOD_109083166
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video: Air Force's top cop delivers top award to 910th's Defenders, by SSgt Sarah Gruber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3P0XX Security Forces

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Security Forces
    ReserveReady

