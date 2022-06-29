Air & Space Force Senior Leader Message - Pride Month

Pride Month message featuring Frank Kendall, Secretary of The Air Force, General CQ Brown, Jr, Air Force Chief of Staff, Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of The Air Force and General Jay Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, US Space Force.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848775
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-YL227-636
|Filename:
|DOD_109083162
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
