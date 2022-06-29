Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air & Space Force Senior Leader Message - Pride Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Koetz 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Pride Month message featuring Frank Kendall, Secretary of The Air Force, General CQ Brown, Jr, Air Force Chief of Staff, Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of The Air Force and General Jay Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, US Space Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848775
    VIRIN: 220629-F-YL227-636
    Filename: DOD_109083162
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Guardians
    Air Force
    Pride Month
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT