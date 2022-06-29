Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A short video showcasing images of servicemembers celebrating Pride throughout previous years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 08:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848767
    VIRIN: 220629-F-BE660-088
    Filename: DOD_109083065
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Month, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    AFN
    Pride
    DMA
    USAF
    A1C Isabella Ortega

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT