    Marine Minute: MCDP 8

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, has signed Marine Corps doctrinal publication 8, highlighting Information as the Marine Corps’ seventh warfighting function. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: US

