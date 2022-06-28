Washington Nationals Salute National Guard

The Washington Nationals honored members of the National Guard during Branch Appreciation Day at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2022. Members of the National Guard were featured in the pregame ceremonies to honor National Guard Night.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 06:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|US
