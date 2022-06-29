Official greeting by NATO Secretary General and the Spanish Prime Minister at the NATO Summit in Madrid (Romania, Türkiye, France, US)

Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden are greeted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the NATO Summit in Madrid on 29 June 2022.
