Official greeting by NATO Secretary General and the Spanish Prime Minister at the NATO Summit in Madrid (Estonia, Belgium, Greece, UK, Denmark)

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are greeted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the NATO Summit in Madrid on 29 June 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 07:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848743
|VIRIN:
|220629-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109082945
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
